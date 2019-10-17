NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
