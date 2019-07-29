NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

