NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
432 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
