NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
NYZ009-042000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ015-042000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ016-042000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ017-042000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ018-042000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ022-042000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ023-042000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ024-042000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ025-042000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ036-042000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ037-042000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ044-042000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ045-042000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ046-042000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ055-042000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ056-042000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ057-042000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ062-042000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
