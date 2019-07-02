NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019
388 FPUS51 KBGM 020832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ015-022000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ016-022000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ017-022000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ018-022000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-022000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ023-022000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ024-022000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ025-022000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ036-022000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ037-022000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ044-022000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ045-022000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ046-022000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ055-022000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ056-022000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ057-022000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ062-022000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Tue Jul 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
