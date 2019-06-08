NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-082000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ015-082000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ016-082000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ017-082000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ018-082000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ022-082000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ023-082000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ024-082000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ025-082000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ036-082000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ037-082000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ044-082000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ045-082000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ046-082000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ055-082000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ056-082000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ057-082000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-082000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

