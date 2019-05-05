NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
_____
117 FPUS51 KBGM 050832
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-052000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ015-052000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ016-052000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ017-052000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ018-052000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ022-052000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ023-052000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ024-052000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ025-052000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ036-052000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ037-052000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ044-052000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ045-052000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ046-052000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ055-052000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ056-052000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ057-052000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ062-052000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather