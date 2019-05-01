NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

