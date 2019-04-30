NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
