NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019

550 FPUS51 KBGM 240832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

