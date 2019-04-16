NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

576 FPUS51 KBGM 160832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 70. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather