NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019
_____
854 FPUS51 KBGM 030831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-032000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Windy with
highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ015-032000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the upper
20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ016-032000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ017-032000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Windy with highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ018-032000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ022-032000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ023-032000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow
and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ024-032000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ025-032000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ036-032000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of snow showers in the evening. Blustery with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain with freezing rain and snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ037-032000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,
then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ044-032000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ045-032000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery with lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain with freezing rain and snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ046-032000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ055-032000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ056-032000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ057-032000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain with freezing rain and snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ062-032000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Wed Apr 3 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain with freezing rain and snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather