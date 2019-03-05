NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
NYZ009-052100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows zero to
5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ015-052100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ016-052100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ017-052100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 15 TO
20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ018-052100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs around 20. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ022-052100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 5 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ023-052100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ024-052100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ025-052100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ036-052100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs around 20. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ037-052100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs around 20. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ044-052100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around
5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 15 TO 20.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ045-052100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 5 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 15 TO 20.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ046-052100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs
15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 5 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ055-052100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ056-052100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around
20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 5 to 10 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ057-052100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs
around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around
5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ062-052100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 PM EST Tue Mar 5 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
