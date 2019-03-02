NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

NYZ009-022100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ015-022100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO

20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ016-022100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO

20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ017-022100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO

20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ018-022100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ022-022100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows near

15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ023-022100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ024-022100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ025-022100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ036-022100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ037-022100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ044-022100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ045-022100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ046-022100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ055-022100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ056-022100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ057-022100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows

15 TO 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ062-022100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

