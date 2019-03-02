NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
715 FPUS51 KBGM 020631
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ015-022100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then snow
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ016-022100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ017-022100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ018-022100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Lows 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ022-022100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Lows near 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
$$
NYZ023-022100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ024-022100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ025-022100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ036-022100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ037-022100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ044-022100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows near 15.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ045-022100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ046-022100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow.
Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ055-022100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Lows
15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ056-022100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ057-022100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows
in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ062-022100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather