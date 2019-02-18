NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
NYZ009-182100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs
15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ015-182100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with areas of freezing drizzle this morning,
then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
NYZ016-182100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ017-182100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ018-182100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ022-182100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with areas of freezing drizzle this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ023-182100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with areas of freezing drizzle this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ024-182100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of freezing drizzle
this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows
near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
NYZ025-182100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with areas of freezing drizzle this
morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ036-182100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs around 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and
freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ037-182100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs
around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ044-182100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ045-182100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 5 to
10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and freezing
rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ046-182100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with areas of freezing drizzle this morning, then snow
showers likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain and
freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ055-182100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with areas of freezing drizzle
this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
NYZ056-182100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain with areas of
freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows near 10.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, freezing rain
and sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ057-182100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with possible freezing rain and freezing
drizzle likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and sleet. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow
and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
NYZ062-182100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow, sleet likely with areas of
freezing drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
