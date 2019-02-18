NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
_____
289 FPUS51 KBGM 180631
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-182100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
NYZ015-182100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ016-182100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ017-182100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ018-182100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ022-182100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Additional snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the
lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ023-182100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ024-182100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ025-182100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ036-182100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
NYZ037-182100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
15 TO 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
NYZ044-182100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ045-182100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ046-182100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ055-182100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow with freezing rain and sleet likely. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ056-182100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ057-182100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Additional snow accumulation
around an inch. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ062-182100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain, snow and sleet likely. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around
40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather