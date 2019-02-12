NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain, snow showers
and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow and
sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then rain,
snow showers and sleet likely after midnight. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet and rain. Freezing rain in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Additional snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an
inch. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and rain. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Sleet. Snow early this morning, then freezing rain
and rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet
likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then rain,
sleet and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no
additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain,
snow showers and sleet likely after midnight. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain,
sleet, snow showers and freezing rain likely after midnight.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet this afternoon. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers likely with rain
after midnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the
mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in
the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain. Snow in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, freezing rain
and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers likely with rain
after midnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and rain in the evening, then sleet,
rain, snow showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing
rain, sleet and snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an
inch. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EST Tue Feb 12 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain this afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
