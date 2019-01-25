NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

584 FPUS51 KBGM 251831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-252100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ015-252100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

$$

NYZ016-252100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ017-252100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ018-252100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ022-252100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

$$

NYZ023-252100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

$$

NYZ024-252100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ025-252100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ036-252100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ037-252100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ044-252100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ045-252100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ046-252100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 5 above.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ055-252100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ056-252100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ057-252100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ062-252100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather