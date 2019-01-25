NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches possible. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows 5 to

10 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around

5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs around

20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Lows around

5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

near 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 10. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

