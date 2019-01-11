NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 10. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

