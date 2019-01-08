NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain, snow

showers and sleet this morning, then rain showers this afternoon.

Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Blustery with highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

freezing rain this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow

showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain

this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Blustery with lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain

this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing

rain this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Blustery with lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing

rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Blustery with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 TO 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain this morning, then

a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

