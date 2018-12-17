NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
796 FPUS51 KBGM 171831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening.
Lows near 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-172100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ016-172100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ017-172100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ018-172100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional
snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-172100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ023-172100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ024-172100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ025-172100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ036-172100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ037-172100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ044-172100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-172100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ046-172100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ055-172100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ056-172100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-172100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ062-172100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather