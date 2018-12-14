NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018

_____

879 FPUS51 KBGM 140631

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-142100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ015-142100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-142100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ017-142100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-142100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-142100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-142100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-142100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-142100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-142100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ037-142100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ044-142100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-142100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ046-142100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-142100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-142100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-142100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Additional

ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the

morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ062-142100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EST Fri Dec 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Patchy fog.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather