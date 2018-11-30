NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018
_____
273 FPUS51 KBGM 300331
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-300900-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow and light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ015-300900-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ016-300900-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle
in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around
40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ017-300900-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ018-300900-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ022-300900-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow with a slight chance of
light freezing rain. A slight chance of light sleet in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ023-300900-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ024-300900-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the morning, then light snow and light rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ025-300900-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ036-300900-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ037-300900-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow with a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ044-300900-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ045-300900-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ046-300900-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ055-300900-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light
snow and light rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ056-300900-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then light
snow likely with a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ057-300900-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ062-300900-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 PM EST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain.
A slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a
chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow with patchy
freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
