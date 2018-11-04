NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

