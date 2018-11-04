NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
330 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
