NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

_____

442 FPUS51 KBGM 022031

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-030800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ015-030800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ016-030800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ017-030800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ018-030800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ022-030800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ023-030800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ024-030800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ025-030800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ036-030800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ037-030800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ044-030800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ045-030800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ046-030800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ055-030800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ056-030800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ057-030800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ062-030800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Rain. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather