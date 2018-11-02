NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
442 FPUS51 KBGM 022031
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-030800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ015-030800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ016-030800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ017-030800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ018-030800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ022-030800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ023-030800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ024-030800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ025-030800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ036-030800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ037-030800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ044-030800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ045-030800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ046-030800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ055-030800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ056-030800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ057-030800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ062-030800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Rain. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather