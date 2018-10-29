NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
NYZ009-292000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ015-292000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ016-292000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ017-292000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ018-292000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ022-292000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ023-292000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ024-292000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ025-292000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ036-292000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ037-292000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ044-292000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ045-292000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ046-292000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ055-292000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ056-292000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ057-292000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ062-292000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
