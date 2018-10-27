NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
NYZ009-272000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ015-272000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ016-272000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ017-272000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ018-272000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ022-272000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ023-272000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ024-272000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely
after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ025-272000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
NYZ036-272000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ037-272000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ044-272000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ045-272000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ046-272000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sleet late this morning. Rain and freezing rain.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around
a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Sleet likely after midnight. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ055-272000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and sleet likely after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ056-272000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet likely after midnight. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ057-272000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of sleet and freezing rain after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ062-272000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain, blustery with highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
