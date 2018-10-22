NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

_____

805 FPUS51 KBGM 221131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-222000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries early this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-222000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ016-222000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-222000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-222000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ022-222000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-222000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-222000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-222000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-222000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-222000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-222000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-222000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-222000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-222000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-222000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-222000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-222000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather