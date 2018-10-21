NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

_____

224 FPUS51 KBGM 211731

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather