NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
NYZ009-212000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ015-212000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ016-212000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ017-212000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ018-212000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ022-212000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ023-212000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ024-212000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ025-212000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ036-212000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around
30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ037-212000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ044-212000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ045-212000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ046-212000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ055-212000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ056-212000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ057-212000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ062-212000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
