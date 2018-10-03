NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
NYZ009-032000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ015-032000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ016-032000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ017-032000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ018-032000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ022-032000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ023-032000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ024-032000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ025-032000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy
fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ036-032000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ037-032000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ044-032000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ045-032000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers early this morning, then partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ046-032000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ055-032000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy
fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ056-032000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy
fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ057-032000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ062-032000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early this
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
