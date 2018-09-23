NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
