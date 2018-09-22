NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 21, 2018

_____

244 FPUS51 KBGM 220531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-222000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ015-222000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ016-222000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-222000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ018-222000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ022-222000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ023-222000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ024-222000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ025-222000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ036-222000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ037-222000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ044-222000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ045-222000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ046-222000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ055-222000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ056-222000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ057-222000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-222000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

