NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

066 FPUS51 KBGM 111731

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ015-112000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-112000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-112000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-112000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-112000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-112000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ024-112000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-112000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ036-112000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ037-112000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ044-112000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-112000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-112000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ055-112000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-112000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ057-112000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ062-112000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather