NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
