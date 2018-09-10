NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

NYZ009-110800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times

this evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ015-110800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely this evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ016-110800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Patchy fog.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ017-110800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers this evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ018-110800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog this evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ022-110800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely this evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ023-110800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain this evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ024-110800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at

times this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ025-110800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ036-110800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ037-110800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ044-110800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ045-110800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ046-110800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain this evening, then

showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times this

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ055-110800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ056-110800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ057-110800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain this evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at

times this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ062-110800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Rain may be

heavy at times this evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

