NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 30, 2018

_____

292 FPUS51 KBGM 301431

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

