NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

