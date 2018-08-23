NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
NYZ009-232000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-232000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ016-232000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ017-232000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ018-232000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-232000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ023-232000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ024-232000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ025-232000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-232000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-232000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-232000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-232000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-232000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-232000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-232000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-232000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-232000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
