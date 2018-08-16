NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

414 FPUS51 KBGM 161731

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely with showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

