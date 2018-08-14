NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers early this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

