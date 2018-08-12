NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

NYZ009-130800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-130800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-130800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-130800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-130800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ022-130800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-130800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ024-130800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ025-130800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ036-130800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ037-130800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-130800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-130800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ046-130800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-130800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ056-130800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ057-130800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-130800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

