NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
NYZ009-130800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ015-130800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ016-130800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-130800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ018-130800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-130800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ023-130800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ024-130800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ025-130800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ036-130800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ037-130800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ044-130800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ045-130800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ046-130800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ055-130800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ056-130800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ057-130800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ062-130800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
