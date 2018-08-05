NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot., with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

