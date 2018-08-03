NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
NYZ009-032000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ015-032000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ016-032000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-032000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ018-032000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-032000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ023-032000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ024-032000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ025-032000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ036-032000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ037-032000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ044-032000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ045-032000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ046-032000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ055-032000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ056-032000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ057-032000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ062-032000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and numerous
thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with numerous thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
