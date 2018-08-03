NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

965 FPUS51 KBGM 031431

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and numerous thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and numerous

thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with numerous thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather