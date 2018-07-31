NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

_____

590 FPUS51 KBGM 310831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-312000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ015-312000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-312000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-312000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-312000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-312000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-312000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-312000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-312000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-312000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-312000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-312000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-312000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-312000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-312000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-312000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-312000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-312000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

