NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-222000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain

likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-222000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-222000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-222000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with periods of rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-222000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Periods of rain this morning, then a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-222000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Periods of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-222000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Periods of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-222000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Periods of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ025-222000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-222000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain

likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-222000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain

likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-222000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-222000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain

likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-222000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-222000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Periods of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-222000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-222000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-222000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Widespread showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

