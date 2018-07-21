NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

968 FPUS51 KBGM 210831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

