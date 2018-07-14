NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Less
humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Less
humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly
in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
