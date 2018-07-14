NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs

around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

