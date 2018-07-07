NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

944 FPUS51 KBGM 071131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather