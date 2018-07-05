NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

521 FPUS51 KBGM 051131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

NYZ009-052000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-052000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ016-052000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-052000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-052000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-052000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-052000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-052000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-052000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-052000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-052000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-052000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ045-052000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-052000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-052000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-052000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-052000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ062-052000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

